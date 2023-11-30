Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Counjcil to join Leitrim colleagues in delegation for safety works on Lennox Bridge

Donegal County Council is to join Leitrim County Council in a delegation seeking funding for safety works on a bridge between the two counties.

Raising the issue, Cllr Michael McMahon said while the bridge is just on the Leitrim side, it’s used by motorists from both.

Leitrim County Council received an allocation this year for preliminary feasibility and design work, and is now asking that Donegal County Council join them in seeking a delegation to the Transport Minister.

Cllr McMahon says it’s important that both councils work together…………….

 

*************************

Motion and response –

“That this Council write to the Department of Transport, as regards to Lennox Bridge on the Kinlough
Road, or a joint delegation from this Council and Leitrim County Council to request a meeting with the
minister to release the funding.”

 

Lennox Bridge crosses the Drowes River on the R280 between Bundoran and North Leitrim. In 2022
Donegal County Council approved a Section 85 agreement in order for Leitrim County Council to
progress a project at the bridge under the Specific Improvement Programme. Leitrim County Council
received an allocation of €200,000 for the project in 2023 from this source to carry out preliminary
feasibility and design work on the project. The project involves the construction of a new bridge and the
realignment of 1km of Regional Road. In total €26M was made allocated to Local Authorities nationally
under the Specific Improvement Programme. Donegal County Council received €875,000 from this
programme in 2023 for projects listed on its priority list. A letter has been received from Leitrim County
Council requesting that Donegal County Council join them in seeking a delegation to the Minister for
Transport to seek support for the Lennox Bridge project. Should this motion be passed we can advise
Leitrim County Council of same.

