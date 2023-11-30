Donegal dart players to represent Ireland

Andrew Gillespie

A number of Donegal darts players have qualified to represent the Republic of Ireland in an upcoming international tournament.

Adrian Devine, Gerard McGlynn, Ciaran McGeady, and Andrew Gillespie qualified over the past year for The Islands International.

The tournament will take place over the weekend of Friday, January 26th, at the Empress Hotel in Douglas, where the island teams will take on their counterparts from the Isle of Man, Guernsey, and Jersey in a round-robin competition.