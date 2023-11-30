Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal dart players to represent Ireland

 Andrew Gillespie

A number of Donegal darts players have qualified to represent the Republic of Ireland in an upcoming international tournament.

Adrian Devine, Gerard McGlynn, Ciaran McGeady, and Andrew Gillespie qualified over the past year for The Islands International.

The tournament will take place over the weekend of Friday, January 26th, at the Empress Hotel in Douglas, where the island teams will take on their counterparts from the Isle of Man, Guernsey, and Jersey in a round-robin competition.

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 November 2023
falcarragh racist protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man in Falcarragh intimidates Ukrainian refugees

30 November 2023
items seized
News, Audio, Top Stories

Machete seized in Derry

30 November 2023
horse pony equine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Greyhound Action Ireland calls for TDs to be open and honest

30 November 2023
Advertisement

