Ireland’s Third Annual Equine Census takes place tonight.

Census forms have already been sent out to over 29,000 registered premises across the country, and keepers are being warned they’re legally required to reply.

It applies to anyone who’s keeping an equine on their property overnight tonight, that includes horses, ponies, donkeys, mules and zebras!

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue says it’s to gather information for more informed decision making across the industry.

The census will also provide valuable information for disease prevention – and in dealing with lost, straying or stolen horses.

Keepers are legally required to make a census return by post or online, and those who don’t are committing an offence.