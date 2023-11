Greyhound Action Ireland wants TDs to be open and honest about their connections to the dog racing industry here.

They are calling on politicians to declare in the Register of Members Interests if they own or have a financial stake in a dog or a track.

It comes as 800 thousand euro in extra funding was provided to the industry as part of Budget 2024.

Greyhound Action Ireland’s Nuala Donlon says we need to know why taxpayer money is still being wasted on the greyhound industry: