Machete seized in Derry

Police in Derry seized an axe and machete among other items in the early hours of today.

It followed an assault in Springtown that was reported at around 2.30am.

Officers responded and subsequently located a male who had sustained injuries to his hands and arms.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A quantity of suspected stolen goods, including personal and electronic items, were then seized as part of their enquiries following the incident.

Police have arrested two males and two females as part of their enquiries, who all remain in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.