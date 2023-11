Reports were made to Gardaí following an incident of intimidation targeting Ukrainian refugees in Falcarragh.

A man, wearing a balaclava, stood outside a building housing refugees, playing Irish rebel music and chanted ‘out, out, out’.

He is seen in an online video walking in the middle of the road, disrupting traffic.

A local resident spoke to Greg Hughes on this mornings Nine ’til Noon show, she says the fear that has been invoked in Ukrainian refugees is horrifying: