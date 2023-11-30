Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, we are joined by Deputy Pearse Doherty to discuss his criticism of the Minister for Justice. Later we chat to the newly appointed Irish Language Planning Officer for Tory Island:

Mary T Sweeney joins Greg to discuss Thursday night’s public meeting on services at LUH, Booker prize winning author Paul Lynch tells Greg how Donegal helped form his writing and content creator Eric Roberts is in studio to discuss his role in Netflix’s Squid Games:

Marion Harkin TD discusses her calls for a national debate on immigration, Santa pops by for a visit, we hear of a disturbing incident in Falcaragh targeting refugees and there’s also news of a worrying assault in Killygordan:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 November 2023
falcarragh racist protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man in Falcarragh intimidates Ukrainian refugees

30 November 2023
items seized
News, Audio, Top Stories

Machete seized in Derry

30 November 2023
horse pony equine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Greyhound Action Ireland calls for TDs to be open and honest

30 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 November 2023
falcarragh racist protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man in Falcarragh intimidates Ukrainian refugees

30 November 2023
items seized
News, Audio, Top Stories

Machete seized in Derry

30 November 2023
horse pony equine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Greyhound Action Ireland calls for TDs to be open and honest

30 November 2023
Lions Club International
News, Around the Northwest, Top Stories

Letterkenny Lions Club auction

30 November 2023
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Two burst water mains in North Donegal

30 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube