Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, we are joined by Deputy Pearse Doherty to discuss his criticism of the Minister for Justice. Later we chat to the newly appointed Irish Language Planning Officer for Tory Island:

Mary T Sweeney joins Greg to discuss Thursday night’s public meeting on services at LUH, Booker prize winning author Paul Lynch tells Greg how Donegal helped form his writing and content creator Eric Roberts is in studio to discuss his role in Netflix’s Squid Games:

Marion Harkin TD discusses her calls for a national debate on immigration, Santa pops by for a visit, we hear of a disturbing incident in Falcaragh targeting refugees and there’s also news of a worrying assault in Killygordan: