This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly speaks with Richard Kerr on the awarding of the British Superstock Championship title, We hear from Kevin McHugh following the confirmation that he’ll be part of the Harps coaching staff next season, Donegal Jockey Oisin Orr tells us what’s next after his successful win in Bahrain with Alex Ferguson and Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News has a preview of Setanta’s Ulster Hurling Final with Carrickmore.