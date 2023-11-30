Two burst water mains in North Donegal

There are water outage notices in place for North Donegal.

Two burst water mains that require work is the cause of the issue.

Works are to take place from 9am until 3pm for Creeslough, Drumnaraw, Drumnacarry and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile in Drum, Bogue, Devlinreagh, Devlinmore, Carrick, Aughalatty, Umlagh, Tirloughan, Carrigart, Island Roy, Kinnalargy, and Downings should have their works complete by 5pm this evening.

It is recommended waiting up to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.