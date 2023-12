A 18 year old man due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court this morning, following an assault in Springtown, Derry yesterday.

He has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, handling stolen goods and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Meanwhile, two teenage girls aged 18 and 17, and a 27-year-old man, have been released from police custody following questioning.

A report will now be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.