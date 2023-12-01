6 Donegal sporting projects to benefit from €50,000 grants

Donegal sporting projects are set to benefit from €5 million in funding under the CLÁR measure.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has today announced almost €5 million in funding to support over 100 sports clubs in rural communities across the country.

113 sports projects have been successful in securing funding including 6 projects in Donegal.

The Donegal Projects include Gleneely Colts FC Sports and Leisure Club, Glenswilly and more.

Minister Humphreys outlines the areas of this year’s focus: