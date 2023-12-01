Barry Meehan appointed as new St Eunan’s manager

St. Eunan’s has announced that Barry Meehan will be in charge of the men’s senior team for the upcoming season.

This is Barry’s second time in charge of the Black and Amber; notably, in 2018, he took the Letterkenny club to the quarterfinals of the Donegal SFC.

He takes over from Rory Kavanagh, who departed in late October after three years in charge. In his time managing, Rory won the Donegal SFC title in 2021.

On Facebook, the club said:

“St Eunan’s GAA Club are delighted to announce that our new Senior Football Team Manager will be Barry Meehan. Barry will be joined by Kieran Sharkey, Brendan Devenney and Dualtach Molloy. We wish Barry and all his backroom team all the very best for the season ahead”.