Gardaí in Donegal have reported that a counterfeit €50 note was taken in by a business in Letterkenny Town yesterday.

Businesses are urged to be aware that these fake notes may be in circulation and staff are advised to thoroughly check all notes received.

Some of the notes can be produced in a very professional manner and the best way to ensure that is genuine is to have staff use a counterfeit note checker pen or similar methods at the point of payment.