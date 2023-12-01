Derry and NI transport slam on brakes in 24 hour strike

Strike action will bring public transport services to a standstill in Derry and the rest of Northern Ireland today.

The 24 hour walk-out by Translink workers means all services, including school bus services will not operate.

It’s in a row over pay.

Davy Thompson from Trade Union Unite says discontent had been growing:

Translink says it can’t afford to make a pay offer as they’re limited to the budget set by the Secretary of State.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Office says its a matter for Stormont.