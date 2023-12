There are calls for seaweed harvesting to be brought back into motion in Donegal.

Local Councillor Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says he was contacted in relation to a pier at Port Arthur in Gweedore where there was a large amount of seaweed on the slipway.

It was requested by locals to remove the seaweed for health and safety reasons.

However, Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says that it would be welcomed if the local community were to harvest the seaweed and use it for fertilisation purposes: