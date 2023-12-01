Donegal County Council launches Milford Town Centre First Plan

Donegal County Council have announced the launch of the Milford Town Centre First Plan.

The plan is funded through the Town and Village Renewal Fund programme and is the 1st Phase of the Town Centre First Masterplan Initiative which was implemented by the Department of Rural Community Development as part of Our Rural Future.

For full press release, see below:

Donegal County Council is delighted to announce the launch of the Milford Town Centre First Plan. This Plan is funded through the Town and Village Renewal Fund programme and is the 1st Phase of the Town Centre First Masterplan Initiative implemented by the Department of Rural and Community Development as a part of Our Rural Future. The Plan establishes a compelling and ambitious vision for the future of the town as a competitive service centre, identifying a series of actions and projects to strengthen the role, image, vibrancy, vitality and resilience of Milford town centre and is as a result of collaboration with the local community, Donegal County Council and GM Design Associates.

In launching the Plan, Cllr Kevin Bradley, Mayor of the Letterkenny – Milford Municipal District congratulated all involved saying “the publication of the Town Centre First Plan for Milford is a major milestone for the town and recognises its importance as a key service centre for the resident’s located within the wider town boundary and adjoining rural hinterland”. Furthermore, Cllr. Bradley says, “the completion of this Plan represents a significant investment in the town centre of Milford and provides a sound basis for regeneration in the town centre over the next number of years to help achieve the visions and aspirations of the local community.” “I would like to acknowledge the vision of the consultants, GM Design Associates, and the role the wider community played in helping to shape the Plan in establishing an exciting roadmap for the regeneration and future development of their town.”

The Milford Town Centre Plan focuses on place-making as a means of enabling and attracting investment and regeneration to Milford through a series of practical and achievable actions and key projects including the redevelopment of the former Milford Hotel site as a central public space, the development of lands at Lower Mount Marian for recreational and amenity uses, a major public realm scheme for Main Street including the redevelopment of Market Square, and a significant residential development on the former Cattle Market site. for their ambition in the concept designs for each of these presented in the Plan. The importance of the Town Centre First Plan is vital as it sets out an agreed strategic vision and identifies guiding aims and objectives which respond to the issues, challenges, needs and opportunities that have emerged throughout the process.

Speaking about the Plan, Liam Ward, Director of Community Development and Planning Services with Donegal County Council says: “we are extremely pleased to announce the publication of the Milford Town Centre First Plan, the first in the County, which represents an important step forward in the regeneration of Milford and will support and incentivise exciting town centre initiatives across the public, private and community sectors”. “We will ensure the promotion of the Milford Town Centre First Plan across all our stakeholders and Donegal County Councils Services and into our wider networks so that we can capitalise on opportunities to implement actions collectively”. Mr. Ward also said, “following the publication of the Plan, the consultants, GM Design Associates in collaboration with the Council’s Regeneration and Development Team, will begin developing a statutory planning scheme for one of the key regeneration proposals identified in the TCF Plan”.

Jonny Stewart, Project Lead with GM Design Associates, says “the participation of the local community has been fundamental to the process to ensure that the Plan is fully inclusive and representative of as many local voices as possible and we would like to thank all those who have participated, supported and contributed to the Plan throughout the process.” “We look forward to seeing the various projects develop and will continue to engage across all the stakeholders and the community as we progress one of the key regeneration proposals towards planning.”

The Milford Town Centre First Plan is now available to view and/or download by visiting the project website http://www.milfordtowncentrefirst.com or clicking the link below:

Milford Town Centre First Plan – Final Plan published 29th November 2023