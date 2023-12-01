Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital reported as extremely busy today

There are currently 80 patients in the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital with eight patients waiting to be admitted.

Yesterday, 146 people attended the Emergency Department in Letterkenny.

Many of the attendances are patients who are very sick and need to be admitted to hospital for treatment.

With the ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital, may patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

There are currently nine Covid-19 positive patients being treated at LUH with one ward in outbreak.

The hospital requests that people consider other options for non-emergency care such as Out of Hours GP and pharmacies before attending an Emergency Department.