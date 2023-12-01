Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital reported as extremely busy today

There are currently 80 patients in the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital with eight patients waiting to be admitted.

Yesterday, 146 people attended the Emergency Department in Letterkenny.

Many of the attendances are patients who are very sick and need to be admitted to hospital for treatment.

With the ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital, may patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

There are currently nine Covid-19 positive patients being treated at LUH with one ward in outbreak.

The hospital requests that people consider other options for non-emergency care such as Out of Hours GP and pharmacies before attending an Emergency Department.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

highland radio
Playback, Audio

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – December 1st

1 December 2023
Ireland Space
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland launches first satellite, EIRSAT-1, this evening

1 December 2023
Photo: James Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Charlie McConalogue welcomes funding allocation for Donegal sporting projects

1 December 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man in his 50’s arrested in Enniskillen in relation to criminal damage

1 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

highland radio
Playback, Audio

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – December 1st

1 December 2023
Ireland Space
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland launches first satellite, EIRSAT-1, this evening

1 December 2023
Photo: James Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Charlie McConalogue welcomes funding allocation for Donegal sporting projects

1 December 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man in his 50’s arrested in Enniskillen in relation to criminal damage

1 December 2023
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters out on Donegal roads tonight

1 December 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital reported as extremely busy today

1 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube