Gritters out on Donegal roads tonight

Donegal roads are to be gritted this evening.
The gritting began at 5 o’clock this evening and is continuing throughout the county.
The routes to be gritted are:
01:National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town
The council recommends care when driving on the roads and has advised the public to always assume no road is ice free.