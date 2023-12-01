Gritters out on Donegal roads tonight

Donegal roads are to be gritted this evening.

The gritting began at 5 o’clock this evening and is continuing throughout the county.

The routes to be gritted are:

01:National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town

The council recommends care when driving on the roads and has advised the public to always assume no road is ice free.