Ireland’s first satellite, the EIRSAT-1, is being launched this evening.

Academics, students and engineers from University College Dublin spent more than six years researching, building and designing the satellite which they hope will detect gamma ray bursts.

EIRSAT-1 is set to be launched aboard the Falcon 9 Space X rocket in California.

Professor of Astronomy at UCD, Lorraine Hanlon, hopes its journey will inspire more students to pursue astronomy: