Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

JPC report a rise in personal thefts

The Donegal Joint Policing Committee has been told that burglaries and thefts from vehicles are down, but thefts from the person are up.

Sexual assaults and other assaults are also down.

Chief Superintendent Aidan Glackin told the Donegal Joint policing committee this morning that have been 116 burglaries reported so far this year, 16% up on last year.

There was also an increase in the number of thefts from the person, from four to 14, a 250% rise.

There were two robberies of commercial premises this year, compared to none last year.

Thefts from vehicles were down with 26 recorded, down 32%.

82 sexual offences were reported, down 5%.

There were 165 assaults causing harm, down 25% and 352 minor assaults, down 5%.

There were 442 public order offences, down 9%.

Over the course of the year, 258 people have been arrested for drink driving, down slightly and 144 for drug driving up slightly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

mtcfp
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council launches Milford Town Centre First Plan

1 December 2023
Dominic Rihan
News, Top Stories

New CEO appointed at KFO

1 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 December 2023
crime
News, Top Stories

JPC report a rise in personal thefts

1 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

mtcfp
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council launches Milford Town Centre First Plan

1 December 2023
Dominic Rihan
News, Top Stories

New CEO appointed at KFO

1 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 December 2023
crime
News, Top Stories

JPC report a rise in personal thefts

1 December 2023
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle highlights report outlining concerns for children in direct provision

1 December 2023
marie hainsworth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Refugee accommodation is not suitable – Dr Marie Hainsworth

1 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube