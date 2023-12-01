Man in his 50’s arrested in Enniskillen in relation to criminal damage

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of four counts of criminal damage and other related offences in Enniskillen.

This comes after police investigated a report of criminal damage caused to a building in the Belmore Street of Enniskillen.

It was reported last Sunday that graffiti was sprayed on a wall in the area.

The incident is being treated as a hate crime.

Police are also investigating a potential link between this incident and similar incidents of criminal damage which occurred in the town recently.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.