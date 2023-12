Five Donegal sports clubs have been allocated a total of €250,000 for the upgrading of their facilities under the CLÁR programme.

The clubs set to receive €50,000 each are CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola, Castlefin Celtci, Glenswilly, CLG Malainn and CLG Ghleann Fhinne.

Minister Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the allocations.

He says that the government will be working to continue the support in terms of making sure local businesses can develop: