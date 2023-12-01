Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Dr Andrea Redmon, Dr Marie Hainsworth and John McAteer – topics include calls for the resignations of the Garda Commissioner and the Justice Minister, new powers for Gardai and how a national conversation in immigration might look:

Seamus Gunn answers your legal questions and later we are joined by Mr Michael Sugrue and Mr Peter Barry ahead of the Northwest Cancer Ball:

Michael Leddy and Mirenda Rossenberg join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’!: