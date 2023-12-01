Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Dr Andrea Redmon, Dr Marie Hainsworth and John McAteer – topics include calls for the resignations of the Garda Commissioner and the Justice Minister, new powers for Gardai and how a national conversation in immigration might look:

Seamus Gunn answers your legal questions and later we are joined by Mr Michael Sugrue and Mr Peter Barry ahead of the Northwest Cancer Ball:

Michael Leddy and Mirenda Rossenberg join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’!:

World Animal Week 3rd - 9th October - love your pets!
News, Top Stories

Dog shelter service no longer provided at Pennyburn Industrial Estate from next week

1 December 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Top Stories

Businesses in Donegal urged to be aware of fake notes in circulation

1 December 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Burst water main in Donegal

1 December 2023
mtcfp
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council launches Milford Town Centre First Plan

1 December 2023
Advertisement

