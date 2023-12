Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, has pressed Government to address concerns the Ombudsman for Children identified in a special report on the safety and welfare of children in direct provision.

Deputy Pringle said to Minister Roderic O’Gorman in the Dáil yesterday, that his great fear is that three years down the line, the same conversations will be taking place.

He said an action that could be implemented immediately, is allowing HIQA to inspect private hotels housing such families: