47% rise in Revenue seizure for illegal cigarettes and tobacco

The illegal tobacco market in Ireland is at an all time high, with retailers losing out on business to the trade, taking place on social media sites and private groups all over the country.

To date in 2023, Revenue has seized more than €57m worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco.

This is up 47% from last year.

The recent 75c hike in excise in October’s budget pushed the average price of a packet of cigarettes to €16.75 – a pack on the black market costs €5.

In a recent survey carried out by Ireland Thinks and Retailers Against Smuggling found that 70% of the public would not report illegal tobacco sales.

The RAS have said that another issue which still needs to be faced is the market for illegal vapes.

They are already on sale throughout the country and can be spotted easily as their packaging does not contain any Irish language warning.