Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

47% rise in Revenue seizure for illegal cigarettes and tobacco

The illegal tobacco market in Ireland is at an all time high, with retailers losing out on business to the trade, taking place on social media sites and private groups all over the country.

To date in 2023, Revenue has seized more than €57m worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco.

This is up 47% from last year.

The recent 75c hike in excise in October’s budget pushed the average price of a packet of cigarettes to €16.75 – a pack on the black market costs €5.

In a recent survey carried out by Ireland Thinks and Retailers Against Smuggling found that 70% of the public would not report illegal tobacco sales.

The RAS have said that another issue which still needs to be faced is the market for illegal vapes.

They are already on sale throughout the country and can be spotted easily as their packaging does not contain any Irish language warning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cigarette smoking smoke (1)
News, Top Stories

47% rise in Revenue seizure for illegal cigarettes and tobacco

2 December 2023
Police 1
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry issue reminder for public safety when out shopping this Christmas

2 December 2023
new cars
News, Top Stories

New car registrations up 1.3% in Donegal

2 December 2023
Leo Varadkar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach to promise a €225m yearly payment for climate change

2 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

cigarette smoking smoke (1)
News, Top Stories

47% rise in Revenue seizure for illegal cigarettes and tobacco

2 December 2023
Police 1
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry issue reminder for public safety when out shopping this Christmas

2 December 2023
new cars
News, Top Stories

New car registrations up 1.3% in Donegal

2 December 2023
Leo Varadkar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach to promise a €225m yearly payment for climate change

2 December 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man and woman released from custody in Derry following Crescent Link arrest

2 December 2023
cold ice snow weather
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fog warning in Donegal to last until tomorrow

2 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube