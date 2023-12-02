Donegal Junior League Results 02/12/23

Glencar Inn Saturday D1
Donegal Town 5 vs 3 Fintown Harps AFC
Glencar Celtic 2 vs 1 St Catherines FC Reserves
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 0 vs 3 Oldtown Celtic
Old Orchard Saturday D2
Drumoghill Res 1 vs 2 Dunlewey Celtic
Gweedore Celtic 2 vs 1 Milford United
Ramelton Mariners 3 vs 1 Copany Rovers
Swilly Rovers 6 vs 0 Ballybofey United
Old Orchard Saturday D2
Drumoghill Res 1 vs 2 Dunlewey Celtic
Gweedore Celtic 2 vs 1 Milford United
Ramelton Mariners 3 vs 1 Copany Rovers
Swilly Rovers 6 vs 0 Ballybofey United