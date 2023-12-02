Donegal Junior League Results 02/12/23

Glencar Inn Saturday D1

Donegal Town 5 vs 3 Fintown Harps AFC

Glencar Celtic 2 vs 1 St Catherines FC Reserves

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 0 vs 3 Oldtown Celtic

Old Orchard Saturday D2

Drumoghill Res 1 vs 2 Dunlewey Celtic

Gweedore Celtic 2 vs 1 Milford United

Ramelton Mariners 3 vs 1 Copany Rovers

Swilly Rovers 6 vs 0 Ballybofey United

