Donegal Junior League Results 02/12/23

 

Glencar Inn Saturday D1
Donegal Town 5 vs 3 Fintown Harps AFC
Glencar Celtic 2 vs 1 St Catherines FC Reserves
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 0 vs 3 Oldtown Celtic

Old Orchard Saturday D2
Drumoghill Res 1 vs 2 Dunlewey Celtic
Gweedore Celtic 2 vs 1 Milford United
Ramelton Mariners 3 vs 1 Copany Rovers
Swilly Rovers 6 vs 0 Ballybofey United

cigarette smoking smoke (1)
News, Top Stories

47% rise in Revenue seizure for illegal cigarettes and tobacco

2 December 2023
Police 1
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry issue reminder for public safety when out shopping this Christmas

2 December 2023
new cars
News, Top Stories

New car registrations up 1.3% in Donegal

2 December 2023
Leo Varadkar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach to promise a €225m yearly payment for climate change

2 December 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man and woman released from custody in Derry following Crescent Link arrest

2 December 2023
cold ice snow weather
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fog warning in Donegal to last until tomorrow

2 December 2023

