Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Institute fight back to draw at Dergview

 

Player of the match & former Harps player Sean McCarron: who scored a brace.

Institute missed the chance to go top last night in the championship as they were held to a 2-2 draw away to Dergview.

The Sky Blues fought back from two goals and a man down to claim a point.

Niall McGinley gave Dergview the lead just before half time, and early in the second half, former Derry City player Evan Tweed’s was dismissed for receiving two cautions in rapid succession which made things worse for the visitors.

In the second half the home team’s lead was extended by Shane McMonagle, and with seven minutes left, former Finn Harps player Sean McCarron scored what seemed to be a consolation goal for ‘Stute.

However, deep into stoppage time, Blaine Burns of Dergview turned McCarron’s wide cross on the left into his own net, allowing the visitors to tie the score.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cigarette smoking smoke (1)
News, Top Stories

47% rise in Revenue seizure for illegal cigarettes and tobacco

2 December 2023
Police 1
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry issue reminder for public safety when out shopping this Christmas

2 December 2023
new cars
News, Top Stories

New car registrations up 1.3% in Donegal

2 December 2023
Leo Varadkar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach to promise a €225m yearly payment for climate change

2 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

cigarette smoking smoke (1)
News, Top Stories

47% rise in Revenue seizure for illegal cigarettes and tobacco

2 December 2023
Police 1
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry issue reminder for public safety when out shopping this Christmas

2 December 2023
new cars
News, Top Stories

New car registrations up 1.3% in Donegal

2 December 2023
Leo Varadkar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach to promise a €225m yearly payment for climate change

2 December 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man and woman released from custody in Derry following Crescent Link arrest

2 December 2023
cold ice snow weather
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fog warning in Donegal to last until tomorrow

2 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube