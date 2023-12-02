Institute fight back to draw at Dergview

Player of the match & former Harps player Sean McCarron: who scored a brace.

Institute missed the chance to go top last night in the championship as they were held to a 2-2 draw away to Dergview.

The Sky Blues fought back from two goals and a man down to claim a point.

Niall McGinley gave Dergview the lead just before half time, and early in the second half, former Derry City player Evan Tweed’s was dismissed for receiving two cautions in rapid succession which made things worse for the visitors.

In the second half the home team’s lead was extended by Shane McMonagle, and with seven minutes left, former Finn Harps player Sean McCarron scored what seemed to be a consolation goal for ‘Stute.

However, deep into stoppage time, Blaine Burns of Dergview turned McCarron’s wide cross on the left into his own net, allowing the visitors to tie the score.