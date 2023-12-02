Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New car registrations up 1.3% in Donegal

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry yesterday released their official 232 new vehicle registrations statistics for November.

An increase of 1.3% is reported for Donegal with 2565 new car registrations this year compared to 2531 last year.

New car registrations for the month of November were down 4% when compared to November 2022.

Registrations year to date are up 15% (121,430) on the same period last year (105,189).

For the month of November 355 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 343 in November 2022.

So far this year 22,629 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 15,590 on the same period 2022.

