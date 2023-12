Police in Derry have issued a reminder to the public to be careful with belongings when out shopping this Christmas.

They are working with local retailers to ensure a safe and enjoyable shopping environment for everyone.

– If you are carrying a bag or wallet, make sure it is securely fastened and carry it in front of you or in a front pocket

– Be vigilant and try not to be distracted in large crowds or busy spaces

Any suspicious behaviour can be reported to police on 101.