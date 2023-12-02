Reaction: History makers Setanta

Setanta defeated Éire Óg of Tyrone at Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon to win the Ulster Intermediate Hurling Club Championship for the first time in their history.

Full time: Setanta 1-16, Éire Óg 2-11.

It’s a historic day for the Donegal GAA, as it’s the first time an Ulster intermediate hurling title has been won by a club from the county.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly got reaction from the winning camp, here’s selector Gary McGettigan:

Midfielder Declan Coulter:

Setanta veteran Danny Cullen:

And finally, Éire Óg manager Sean Pol Begley spoke with Francis Mooney on the defeat: