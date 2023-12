Setanta has won the Ulster Intermediate Hurling Club Championship for the first time in their history, defeating Éire Óg of Tyrone in Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon.

Full time: Setanta 1-16, Éire Óg 2-11.

Setanta is the first club in Donegal to win an Ulster hurling intermediate title.

Here’s Oisin Kelly and Mickey McCann from the final whistle: