The Taoiseach sets out the Government’s stall to tackle climate change, at the Cop 28 summit in Dubai today.

Leo Varadkar will hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders at the event, to discuss the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

He will promise Ireland will spend 225 million euro a year from 2025 onwards on addressing climate change.

However, Friends of the Earth Ireland spokesperson Sadhbh O’Neill says a new fund’s needed for that: