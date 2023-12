Detectives from Strand Road in Derry, investigating a number of burglaries in the city in June 2022, have charged a 20 year old man.

The man has been charged with a number of offences including burglary, attempted burglary, theft, and taking a motor vehicle without authority.

He will appear at Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.