Donegal athletes were in action today at the National Novice and Uneven Age Cross Country Championships in Navan, Co. Meath.

Caolan McFadden (Cranford AC) won another national title, taking gold in the boys U17 race.

Finn Valley AC saw success in the team events as the U15 girls won silver and the U17 boys took bronze.

With more on the event today and the latest in athletics from around the county, here’s Pasty McGonagle: