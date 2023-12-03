Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Death of Irish woman following weight-loss surgery in Turkey

An Irish woman has died after travelling to Turkey for weight-loss surgery.

The woman – who’s understood to be a nurse and mother of three – is reported to have died suddenly on Thursday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it’s aware of the case and stands ready to provide consular assistance.

At least three Irish women have already died this year following bariatric surgery in Turkey – with the Department previously advising the public to check with their own doctor before availing of any procedures overseas.

