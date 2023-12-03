Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League Results 03/12/23

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Milford United 0 v 4 Rathmullan Celtic
St. Catherines 5 v 2 Kildrum Tigers
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Cappry Rovers 2 v 1 Glenea United
Lagan Harps 2 v 0 Letterbarrow Celtic

Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two
Curragh Athletic 3 v 8 Ballybofey United
Deele Harps 1 v 1 Whitestrand United
Dunkineely Celtic 1 v 6 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Lifford Celtic 2 v 0 Drumoghill F.C. Reserves
Raphoe Town 3 v 3 Drumkeen United

Ulster Junior Cup
Buncrana Hearts 2 v 1 Bonagee United
Castlefin Celtic 2 v 5 Gweedore United
Donegal Town 1 v 0 Keadue Rovers
Fanad United 5 v 0 Swilly Rovers
Letterkenny Rovers 4 v 1 Monaghan Town

Top Stories

Taoiseach - Leo Varadkar in Derry /Londonderry for the a NWRDG Gateway to Growth meeting. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Audio, Top Stories

No campaign planned by Paschal Donohoe to run for next managing director role

3 December 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal issue Christmas Shopping Advice for 2023

3 December 2023
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritting to take place in Donegal this afternoon

3 December 2023
tvlicence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fall in first-time TV license purchases by almost 50% since RTÉ payments controversy

3 December 2023
