Fall in first-time TV license purchases by almost 50% since RTÉ payments controversy

First-time TV license purchases have fallen by nearly half since the RTÉ payments controversy.

The Irish Mail on Sunday reports the station has lost more than 17 million euro since the scandal erupted, and that number could rise to 20 million by the end of the year.

First-time license sales stood at 4 thousand 725 in October – down 53 per cent on July of last year.

Gabija Gataveckaite ((pron: gab-ee-ya gata-vess-kite-ah)) from the Irish Independent says it strengthens the argument for a reform of the fee:

