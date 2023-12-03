Four rescued at Lough Foyle after alert received by Malin Head Coast Guard

Four people have been rescued from the water at Lough Foyle.

Just before 2 o’clock today, the Rescue Co-Ordination centre in Malin Head received an alert of persons possibly in difficulty.

A 30 foot fishing vessel sank and the signal was picked up.

A number of emergency services were tasked to assist in the rescue.

The four people were taken to safety by Greencastle Coast Guard and are now in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Paul Gill Divisional Controller at Malin Head Coast Guard says that that the passengers are all safe and well: