Gardaí in Donegal issue Christmas Shopping Advice for 2023

Donegal Garda Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace has issued the following shopping advice for the incoming Christmas Shopping Period 2023.

– Buy from trusted sources.

– Understand risk and think twice before purchasing.

– Check the seller’s reviews and ratings.

– Ensure data transfer is secure.

– Never send card details by email, text or other messaging methods.

– Use credit cards when purchasing online.

and

– If you decide not to make a purchase, do not leave identity or card details behind.