Gardaí in Donegal issue Christmas Shopping Advice for 2023

Donegal Garda Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace has issued the following shopping advice for the incoming Christmas Shopping Period 2023.
– Buy from trusted sources.
– Understand risk and think twice before purchasing.
– Check the seller’s reviews and ratings.
– Ensure data transfer is secure.
– Never send card details by email, text or other messaging methods.
– Use credit cards when purchasing online.
and
– If you decide not to make a purchase, do not leave identity or card details behind.