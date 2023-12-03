Gritting to take place in Donegal this afternoon

Gritters will be out in Donegal today from 4pm.
Letterkenny Town, Buncrana Town and Binswilly are among the routes to be gritted.
The council advises the public to always assume no road is ice free.
All routes to be gritted are listed below:
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly1
3: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar Wes
t16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town