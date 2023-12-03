Gritting to take place in Donegal this afternoon

Gritters will be out in Donegal today from 4pm.

Letterkenny Town, Buncrana Town and Binswilly are among the routes to be gritted.

The council advises the public to always assume no road is ice free.

All routes to be gritted are listed below:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly1

3: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar Wes

t16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town