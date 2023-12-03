N2 between Castleblaney and Ardee in need of safety improvements

The Seanad has been told that the N2 between Castleblaney and Ardee is in serious need of safety improvements, but instead, work on the road has been put on the long finger.

Senator Robbie Gallagher said the allocation received by Monaghan County Council this year was nowhere near enough, and he wants Minister Eamonn Ryan to intervene.

He told Junior Minister Jack Chambers the figures are stark.

Responding, Minister Chambers acknowledged the importance of the road, particularly as it is the main road to Dublin for large part of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone.

He said he’s already been briefed by Monaghan County Council, and he will raise the issue with the government’s road safety committee.

Full interview: