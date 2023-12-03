Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

N2 between Castleblaney and Ardee in need of safety improvements

The Seanad has been told that the N2 between Castleblaney and Ardee is in serious need of safety improvements, but instead, work on the road has been put on the long finger.

Senator Robbie Gallagher said the allocation received by Monaghan County Council this year was nowhere near enough, and he wants Minister Eamonn Ryan to intervene.

He told Junior Minister Jack Chambers the figures are stark.

Responding, Minister Chambers acknowledged the importance of the road, particularly as it is the main road to Dublin for large part of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone.

He said he’s already been briefed by Monaghan County Council, and he will raise the issue with the government’s road safety committee.

Full interview:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

seanad
News, Audio, Top Stories

N2 between Castleblaney and Ardee in need of safety improvements

3 December 2023
cigarette smoking smoke (1)
News, Top Stories

47% rise in Revenue seizure for illegal cigarettes and tobacco

2 December 2023
Police 1
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry issue reminder for public safety when out shopping this Christmas

2 December 2023
new cars
News, Top Stories

New car registrations up 1.3% in Donegal

2 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

seanad
News, Audio, Top Stories

N2 between Castleblaney and Ardee in need of safety improvements

3 December 2023
cigarette smoking smoke (1)
News, Top Stories

47% rise in Revenue seizure for illegal cigarettes and tobacco

2 December 2023
Police 1
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry issue reminder for public safety when out shopping this Christmas

2 December 2023
new cars
News, Top Stories

New car registrations up 1.3% in Donegal

2 December 2023
Leo Varadkar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach to promise a €225m yearly payment for climate change

2 December 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man and woman released from custody in Derry following Crescent Link arrest

2 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube