No campaign planned by Paschal Donohoe to run for next managing director role

The Taoiseach has confirmed there is no campaign planned by the Public Expenditure Minister to run to become the next managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

It follows a report from Bloomberg that Minister Paschal Donohoe was in the early stages of exploring a bid for the job.

Minister Donohoe is currently the President of the Eurogroup of Finance Ministers, but if he was to join the IMF, he would have to leave politics.

The Taoiseach says Minister Donohoe remains committed to his current role:

Top Stories

Taoiseach - Leo Varadkar in Derry /Londonderry for the a NWRDG Gateway to Growth meeting. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Audio, Top Stories

No campaign planned by Paschal Donohoe to run for next managing director role

3 December 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal issue Christmas Shopping Advice for 2023

3 December 2023
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritting to take place in Donegal this afternoon

3 December 2023
tvlicence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fall in first-time TV license purchases by almost 50% since RTÉ payments controversy

3 December 2023
