No campaign planned by Paschal Donohoe to run for next managing director role

The Taoiseach has confirmed there is no campaign planned by the Public Expenditure Minister to run to become the next managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

It follows a report from Bloomberg that Minister Paschal Donohoe was in the early stages of exploring a bid for the job.

Minister Donohoe is currently the President of the Eurogroup of Finance Ministers, but if he was to join the IMF, he would have to leave politics.

The Taoiseach says Minister Donohoe remains committed to his current role: