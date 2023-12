Slaughtneil of Derry failed to retain the Ulster Senior Club Hurling Championship today, losing to Cushendall of Antrim in Páirc Esler, Co. Down.

Full time: Slaughtneil 2-10, Cushendall 0-20.

The Derry club were behind 1-06 to 0-10 at halftime.

It’s Cushendall’s 12th Ulster title, and they will now face O’Loughlin Gaels next in the All Irelands.

Here’s the losing manager on the day: Michael McShane speaking with Michael McMullan: