The rally season ended in Kerry yesterday at the Killarney Historic Cars Rally.

Donegal’s Donagh Kelly and co-driver Rory Kennedy in a BMW M3 were 0:03.7 seconds behind the winners of the Historic Category, Jonathan Greer and navigator Kirsty Riddick in their Ford Sierra.

In the modified section, two of the top three places were filled with Donegal crews; however, Robert Duggan and Ger Conway in a Ford Escort took first place.

With more on the season ending event, here’s Highland’s Oisin Kelly: