Three arrested by PSNI after body discovered in County Armagh

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in County Armagh.

The PSNI says it responded to an incident in Lurgan in the early hours of this morning.

Two women – aged 35 and 43 – and a 31 year old man were taken into custody.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas between 2 o’clock and 5 o’clock this morning and noticed anything suspicious to come forward.

Edward Street remains closed, while officers conduct further enquiries.

