Today marks one week of action against modern slavery and human trafficking

Today marks the culmination of one week of action against modern slavery and human trafficking in the North.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit are supporting the National Crime Agency’s Operation Aidant in efforts to tackle the issue of modern slavery and human trafficking.

Operation Aidant involves the ongoing and shared efforts of police forces and partner organisations.

The aim of the operation is to disrupt the criminal activities of traffickers and to safeguard potential victims.