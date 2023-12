50 new jobs are on the way for Strabane.

Planning approval has been granted to local engineering company Fabplus to develop an industrial unit at Strabane Business Park.

The business park had been laying vacant for quite some time with plans also in place for Omega Crushing and Screening Ltd and Letterkenny-based manufacturer Houston Precision Engineering to develop factories in the area.

West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa Mc Hugh says continued investment is vital for Strabane: