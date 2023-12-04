Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for review of management of LUH carpark

A Donegal County Councillor is calling for a review of the management of Letterkenny University Hospital carpark.

It comes after over €1,000 worth of damage was caused to a hospital workers vehicle in the carpark.

Euro Car Parks currently operate the carpark with a percentage of the parking charges collected given to the hospital.

However, upon raising the matter with Euro Car Parks, the hospital worker was instead directed to hospital security.

Councillor Michael McClafferty, Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District says the operation of the hospital carpark would generate a substantial financial boost for the hospital:

 

