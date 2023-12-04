Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Claims checkpoints in Donegal are loosing their efficacy questioned

Claims checkpoints are loosing their efficacy have been questioned.

Donegal’s Chief Superintendent Aidrian Glackin says social media and motorists flashing lights has rendered a checkpoint effective for just 20 minutes.

Over 1600 traffic checkpoints have been set up in Donegal so far this year, compared to 2000 during the same period last year.

Donegal PPM representative on the Joint Policing Committee, Joe Boland, told today’s Nine til Noon Show that many more checkpoints are needed right across the county:

