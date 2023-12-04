Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Concerns that shortage of Garda numbers in Donegal will mean insufficient resources for fraud investigations – Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty

A Donegal TD has expressed concern that a shortage of garda numbers in Donegal means there are not sufficient resources in place to properly investigate alleged fraud.

A meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee was told that there are currently 432 gardai of all ranks in Donegal, 46 more than in 2017, and with double the support staff.

However, Deputy Pearse Doherty said over a longer period, numbers are down, and that needs to be addressed.

He expressed particular concern that fraud is not getting the attention it deserves either locally or nationally, and told the meeting that only an increase in garda resources will allow for the full investigation of alleged fraud in Donegal…….

